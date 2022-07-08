SBS Polish

Kasia Florczuk - circus artist, "Queen of Ice"

Kasia Florczuk

Source: Kasia Florczuk

Published 8 July 2022 at 3:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
An interview with Kasia Florczuk, a circus artist and acrobat who specializes in trapezoidal dance and gymnastic shows. I also do a special act called "Queen of Ice". It is a unique mix of skating and dance trapezoid, can be performed over real ice. Recently, Kasia participated in the casting of "Australia got talent", she also tells us about plans related to Cirque de Soleil.

