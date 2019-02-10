SBS Polish

Kate Miller-Heidke will represent Australia at Eurovision 2019

Kate Miller-Heidke

Kate Miller-Heidke Source: AAP

Published 10 February 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:15pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki , Sonja Heydeman
Australia has chosen classically trained singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke as its Eurovision Song Contest representative. Ten performers took part in the SBS program to select Australia's representative in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.... but it was Kate Miller-Heidke who garnered the most votes from both the jury and the public.

