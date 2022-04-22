SBS Polish

Key issues spark heat in the first leaders' debate

SBS Polish

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the first leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election hosted by Sky News at the Gabba in Brisbane

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the first debate. Source: NEWS CORP AUSTRALIA POOL

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2022 at 5:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS

The Priminister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese have faced each other in the first leaders debate of the election campaign. Among the points of contention were border protection, an integrity commission, and the security pact signed by Solomon Islands and China.

Published 22 April 2022 at 5:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022