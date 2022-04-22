Key issues spark heat in the first leaders' debate

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the first debate. Source: NEWS CORP AUSTRALIA POOL
Published 22 April 2022 at 5:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:55am
By Dorota Banasiak, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS
The Priminister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese have faced each other in the first leaders debate of the election campaign. Among the points of contention were border protection, an integrity commission, and the security pact signed by Solomon Islands and China.
