Kinesiology in Learning and Behaviour

Published 4 July 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 4 July 2018 at 4:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Kinesiology - a branch of science dealing with the movement of the human body. Barbara Kosowska tells how it's used to help children focus and learn. Kinesiology Kinesiology KiKinesiology Kinesiology is referred to as "brain gymnastics" (Brain Gym), according to its creator and supporters it effectively teaches the possibility of using the natural physical movement to organize the work of the brain and body in order to expand their own abilities.
