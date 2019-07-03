Dolls made by kids at Kiwanis event at Slupsk, Poland Source: KIWANIS, Slupsk, Poland
Published 3 July 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 3 July 2019 at 3:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. In an atmosphere of fun and friendship, Kiwanians aim to make a difference.
Published 3 July 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 3 July 2019 at 3:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share