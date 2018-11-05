SBS Polish

Koalas on the road to extiction

SBS Polish

Koala

Koala numbers are decreasing alarmingly Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientists from around the world have collaborated to produce the Living Planet Index report, which found land-clearing played a big role in the overall drop in wildlife numbers. One species reported to be in grave danger is Australia's native koalas.

Published 5 November 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...