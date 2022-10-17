Interview with director Anna Jadowska about the film "Woman on the Roof"

Anna Jadowska, Maria Blicharska by Adrian Lach
Published 17 October 2022 at 2:16pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Mirka, the titled "Woman on the roof" carries out a bank robbery armed with a small kitchen knife. Will the sequence of events that started this event make Mirka look at her life from a different perspective? As her husband reacts, Bohdan Koca, a well-known Australian-Polish actor in Sydney, will play this role. The film is a co-production of Poland, Sweden and France. On June 16, at the Tribeca Festival in New York, Dorota Pomykała was awarded for the best performance for her role in "Woman on the Roof". And then at the Feature Film Festival in Gdynia, Dorota Pomykała received the Golden Lion for the best female role. The film will be screened on October 23 at the Adelaide Film Festival.
