'Korzenie'

'Korzenie'

Part of poster-exhibition 'Korzenie' Source: Polish Art Foundation

Published 20 October 2018 at 12:41pm, updated 20 October 2018 at 12:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
The Polish Art Foundation will host "Korzenie" exhibition in honour of the 100th anniversary of Polish independence which will illustrate our past with reference to the beginnings of Polish history.

