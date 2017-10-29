Darek Paczynski Source: D.Paczynski
Published 29 October 2017 at 5:08pm, updated 29 October 2017 at 5:31pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Darek Paczynski report from the Kosciuszko Festival in Jindabyne, in the Snowy Mountains and talks about Polish-Aboriginal Fraternity Flights over Mt Kosciuszko organised jointly with the Jindabyne Aero Club and Kosciuszko Heritage.
