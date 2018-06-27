Kosciuszko's Journey to Wawel

At the cemetery in Zuchwil (Switzerland), burial place of some of Tadeusz Kosciuszko remains. Other remains were layed at Wawel in Krakow, Poland. Source: Felix Molski
Published 27 June 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 28 June 2018 at 11:44am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
23 June marks an anniversary of Tadeusz Kosciuszko's Krakow burial. Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek presents a fascinating history of Kosciuszko's after death journey from Switzerland to Poland, part1.
Published 27 June 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 28 June 2018 at 11:44am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share