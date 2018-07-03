SBS Polish

Kosciuszko's Journey to Wawel

Tadeusz Kosciuszko's Urne

W Muzeum Kosciuszki w Solurze. Urna, w ktorej kiedyś spoczywało jego serce. Obecnie serce Kościuszki spoczywa w innej urnie w Warszawie. Source: Felix Molski

Published 3 July 2018
By Dorota Banasiak
23 June marked an anniversary of Tadeusz Kosciuszko's Krakow burial. Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek presents a fascinating history of Kosciuszko's after death journey from Switzerland to Poland, part2.

Kosciuszko's

