'Krzysztof Komeda Tribute' concert

Adam Simmons

Justyna Krzakowska, Robert Domanski, Adam Simmons Source: SBS

Published 15 September 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 September 2019 at 4:29pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Adam Simmons - well known saxophonist, multi instrumentalist joined Robert Domanski and Justyna Krzakowska at SBS studio to talk about a concert dedicated to Komeda`s film music.

'Krzysztof Komeda Tribute' concert is organized by
Polish Cinema in Australia
on 29 th September , at Deakin Edge, Federation Square (18:00) as part of Polish Music Day

