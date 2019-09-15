'Krzysztof Komeda Tribute' concert is organized by on 29 th September , at Deakin Edge, Federation Square (18:00) as part of Polish Music Day
Justyna Krzakowska, Robert Domanski, Adam Simmons Source: SBS
Published 15 September 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 September 2019 at 4:29pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adam Simmons - well known saxophonist, multi instrumentalist joined Robert Domanski and Justyna Krzakowska at SBS studio to talk about a concert dedicated to Komeda`s film music.
Published 15 September 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 September 2019 at 4:29pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share