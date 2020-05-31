More information about the newsletter can be found on the website.
Marek Smalec, pomysłodawca gazetki 'Kwarantannik' Source: AMCS
Published 31 May 2020 at 5:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Marek Smalec, our colleague at SBS and also an AMCS Respite coordinator, talks about the idea of creating a newsletter for Polish seniors, as part of the services during pandemic, provided by the Australian Multicultural Social Services Office in Maidstone.
