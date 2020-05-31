SBS Polish

'Kwarantannik'

Marek Smalec

Marek Smalec, pomysłodawca gazetki 'Kwarantannik' Source: AMCS

Published 31 May 2020 at 5:10pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Marek Smalec, our colleague at SBS and also an AMCS Respite coordinator, talks about the idea of creating a newsletter for Polish seniors, as part of the services during pandemic, provided by the Australian Multicultural Social Services Office in Maidstone.

More information about the newsletter can be found on the
AMCS
website.

