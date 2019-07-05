SBS Polish

Labor agrees to support government's tax-cut package

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie Source: AAP / Image :Lukas Coch

Published 5 July 2019 at 4:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:30pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Labor has conceded defeat on the Coalition's tax-cut plan, vowing to review stage three of the 158 billion-dollar plan at the next election. This has left the bill on track to pass through the Senate and into law.

