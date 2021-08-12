SBS Polish

Latest Australian Immigration and Visa changes

Immigration and visa changes will effective from July 2021.

Temporary visa holders employed in tourism and agriculture sectors can now extend their stay in Australia. Source: Getty Images

Published 12 August 2021 at 2:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:40pm
By Josipa Kosanovic, Magda Dejneka, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

With the COVID-19 pandemic hugely impacting immigration to Australia, the 2021-22 annual migration program has a strong focus on the economic recovery.

