Leaders of Slovenia, Czech Republic and Poland in Kyiv

EU leaders in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with leaders from Slovenia, Czech Republic and Poland. (Ukraine Kyiv, March 15, 2022) Source: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Published 16 March 2022 at 5:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
During strikes in Kyiv leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia visit the city in a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine. The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will attend the European Union and NATO summits next week.

