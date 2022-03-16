Leaders of Slovenia, Czech Republic and Poland in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with leaders from Slovenia, Czech Republic and Poland. (Ukraine Kyiv, March 15, 2022) Source: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Published 16 March 2022 at 5:21pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
During strikes in Kyiv leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia visit the city in a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine. The White House has announced that US President Joe Biden will attend the European Union and NATO summits next week.
