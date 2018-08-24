Leadership spill 2018

SBS Polish

Scott Morrison é o 30° Primeiro Ministro na história da Austrália. Source: Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Published 24 August 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 4:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Leadership spill in August 2018 brought a new, 30th Prime Minister of Australia. The history of leadership spill from 1971 till now is fascinating story of egos and inflated ambitions.

