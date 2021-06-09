SBS Polish

Lesser-known Australian road rules

SBS Polish

road rules

Australian road rules you may not be aware of Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2021 at 4:20pm, updated 9 June 2021 at 5:03pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS

Observing road rules is critical to the safety of all road users. As traffic laws can vary across different states and territories, they can sometimes be confusing for motorists, especially if they are travelling interstate. Some little known road rules may appear bizarre but can cost you a big fine.

Published 9 June 2021 at 4:20pm, updated 9 June 2021 at 5:03pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022