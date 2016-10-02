SBS Polish

Let's do "hołubiec" !

Edyta Drajkopyl, Basia Pawlik i Michał Dąbrowski

Edyta Drajkopyl, Basia Pawlik i Michał Dąbrowski

Published 2 October 2016 at 3:53pm, updated 2 October 2016 at 4:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
"Łowicz" invite you to participate in the event : Wytnij Hołubca! The aim of the event is to promote polish folklore by setting a new record for the most people completing a Hołubiec simultaneously all around the world. Łowicz is so thrilled to be the first group in Australia to take part in this event. Please join "Łowicz" on Sunday the 9th of October at 2:30pm at Hyde Park, St Kilda, in Melbourne.

