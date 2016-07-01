Let's Give Our Children Language Superpower

Ewelina Ellsmore Source: Ewelina Ellsmore
Published 1 July 2016 at 3:33pm, updated 1 July 2016 at 3:35pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Ms Ewelina Ellsmore from the Polish School in Liverpool encourages taking part in a National Languages Competition, launched by SBS and Community Languages Australia. This exciting new initiative aims to encourage and celebrate a love of learning languages in Australia.
