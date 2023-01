Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Here are some photos from the visit to Australia...





Students from primary school No. 1 in Elk visiting Australia Source: SBS





Students from primary school No. 1 in Elk visiting Australia Source: SBS





Students from primary school No. 1 in Elk visiting Australia Source: Polish School in Rowville





Students and teachers from Polish School in Rowville Source: School in Rowville





Students from primary school No. 1 in Elk visiting Australia Source: SBS