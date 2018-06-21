Life's Journey to Australia

Source: Mieczyslaw Swat on the right (Image:Pulspolonii)
A moving story of one man's life. 89 year old Mieczyslaw Swat, recently awarded for 70 years of voluntary work for the Polish community abroad, tells a rich and dramatic life's story that begins during the II World War in Poland and through a journey across the globe ends in Australia.
