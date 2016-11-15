Listen to the official opening of the Polish Festival

SBS Polish

Published 15 November 2016 at 8:28pm, updated 16 November 2016 at 10:29am
Hear the opening speeches from organisers and distinguished guests of the Polish Festival at Federation Square.

Speakers included Poland's Ambassador to Australia Pawel Milewski, Victorian Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism Mrs Inga Peulich MLC, Polish Festival Chair, Shadow Minister for Education Nick Wakeling and SBS National Community and Engagement Manager Eman Sharobeem.

