'Lokatorka' - Film Review

'Lokatorka' (image: www.filmweb.pl)
Published 16 September 2022 at 4:48pm
By Joanna Borkowska -Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Viewers in Western Australia can enjoy the film 'The Tenant' during the Polish Film Festival in Perth. The film tells a story about a corruption scandal of taking over valuable real estate in Poland and evicting its tenants who have lived there for years ...www.polishfilmfestival.org
