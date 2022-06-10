SBS Polish

Long passport queues in Australia

Long queues outside the passport office in Sydney.

Long queues outside the passport office in Sydney. Source: SBS News/Supplied

Published 10 June 2022 at 4:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Catriona Stirrat
There's growing frustration at passport offices across the country with no end to the application backlog in sight. Pre-pandemic there were around 7,000-9,000 [[seven to nine thousand]] applications daily - while this week ((Tue)) saw a daily record with close to 16,500 applications received.

