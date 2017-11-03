SBS Polish

ls Polish Ashfield Club in financial trouble?

Ashfield Polish Club

Członkowie Rady Naczelnej Polskich organizacji w Australi -w miejscu przyszlego Klubu Polskiego w Ashfield– Ashfield 25 kwietnia 1964r. Source: Jozef Drewniak

Published 3 November 2017
By Dorota Banasiak
Polvision group members expressed their concern regarding the future of the Polish Club in Ashfield. Radio SBS Polish Program contacted the board of directors of the Ashfield Polish Club by phone and twice in writing requesting a comment. The President of the club Mr Ryszard Borysiewicz in an email wrote '..it is not appropriate that the Polish Club or its directors make any comment at this time.."

