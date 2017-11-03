ls Polish Ashfield Club in financial trouble?

Członkowie Rady Naczelnej Polskich organizacji w Australi -w miejscu przyszlego Klubu Polskiego w Ashfield– Ashfield 25 kwietnia 1964r. Source: Jozef Drewniak
Published 3 November 2017 at 4:09pm, updated 6 November 2017 at 4:59pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Polvision group members expressed their concern regarding the future of the Polish Club in Ashfield. Radio SBS Polish Program contacted the board of directors of the Ashfield Polish Club by phone and twice in writing requesting a comment. The President of the club Mr Ryszard Borysiewicz in an email wrote '..it is not appropriate that the Polish Club or its directors make any comment at this time.."
