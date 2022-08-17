Ludwika Amber presents: "Floating Landscapes of Australia" and "Terra Australis and Overseas Journeys"
Ludwika Amber, Australia.
Published 17 August 2022 at 4:38pm, updated 18 August 2022 at 6:12pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The well-known and respected Australian-Polish poet, Ludwika Amber, presents her book "Sailing Landscapes of Australia". A poem from the recently published poetry entitled "Terra Australis and Zamorskie Podróże", interpreted by the outstanding Polish actress Anna Dymna.
