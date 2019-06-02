SBS Polish

Marta Kaczmarek in 'Escaped Alone'

Escape Alone

Julie Forsyth, Caroline Lee, Marta Kaczmarek, Margaret Mills in 'Escaped Alone' Source: Red Stich

Published 2 June 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 2 June 2019 at 6:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Marta Kaczmarek , Polish - Australian actress talks about her new role in 'Escaped Alone', the latest work from acclaimed British playwright Caryl Churchill, directed by Jenny Kemp at 'Red Stich' Theatre in Melbourne.

