'Maserati" on Sydney-Hobart Race

Skipper Jacek Siwek

Source: Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Published 30 December 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 30 December 2019 at 3:48pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

The Polish crew of yacht Maserati, fnished 12 in the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Not bad, says skipper Mr Jacek Siwek.

For the 75th Sydney Hobart, Polish yachtsmen Jacek Piotrowski and Jacek Siwek bring a group of fellow country men to Jim Cooney’s Volvo 70 Maserati as charterers. Maserati has been given a comprehensive and timely ocean going preparation she is ready to take the Polish crew, supported by five Aussies who all know the boat well on the great race south.

Jacek Piotrowski – Skipper, Jacek Siwek – Skipper, Onno Schenk (10) – Navigator, David Burt (8) - Boat Captain, Adrian Fisk, Russell McLaren-Burns, Steve Rae, Jure Cesarek, Malgorzata Kotanska, Salvatore Mancuso, Bertrand Jasinksi, Tomasz Szela, Artur Litarowicz, Marek Woszcyzk, Robert Wojcicki

