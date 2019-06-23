Matildas has been knocked out of the 2019 Women's World Cup

The Matildas look dejected following their defeat in the penalty shootout against Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup Source: Getty Images
Published 23 June 2019 at 4:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:26pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Samatha Beniac-Brooks, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has been knocked out of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France on the first day of the round of 16. Norway defeated the Matildas in a heartbreaking penalty shootout following 120 minutes of play, allowing the side to progress to the quarter-finals.
Published 23 June 2019 at 4:46pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:26pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Presented by Samatha Beniac-Brooks, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share