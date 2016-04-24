SBS Polish

Mazurkas by Artur Dutkiewicz

A. Dutkiewicz in Melbourne

A. Dutkiewicz in Melbourne

Published 24 April 2016 at 3:58pm, updated 24 April 2016 at 4:25pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
SBS
Artur Dutkiewicz presents his own contemporary jazz mazurkas from his latest album Mazurki.The mazurka (in Polish, mazurek, pl. mazurki) is a Polish folk dance in triple meter.

Arturs mazurkas are influenced by F. Chopin, K. Szymanowski, B. Bartok and Polish folk music,combined with modern jazz improvisation.

