SBS Polish

Meet the world's top chefs

SBS Polish

The world’s leading chefs for #50BestTalks

The world’s leading chefs for #50BestTalks Source: Bohdan Szymczak

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 9:58am, updated 12 April 2017 at 11:53am
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The citys iconic Opera House in front of an eager audience of around 2500, featured selection of the world's top chefs: Massimo Bottura, Dominique Crenn, Peter Gilmore and Brett Graham. It was an opportunity for food lovers to get a rare insight into the worlds best restaurants.

Published 12 April 2017 at 9:58am, updated 12 April 2017 at 11:53am
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...