Meet violinist Michal Buczkowski

Buczkowski & Wilgos Source: Buczkowski & Wilgos
Published 14 September 2017 at 11:08am, updated 16 September 2017 at 12:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Conversation with violinist Michal Buczkowski on the release of his debut album together with Aleksander Wilgos (guitar) Opus 1 http://en.dux.pl/michal-buczkowski-aleksander-wilgos-opus-1.html
Published 14 September 2017 at 11:08am, updated 16 September 2017 at 12:28pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share