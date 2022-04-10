SBS Polish

Memories from 'Polana' ...

polana camp

Source: SBS/Dariusz Buchowiecki

Published 10 April 2022 at 4:46pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
On April 2, 2022, the celebration of the 60th anniversary of 'Polana', a Polish camping site located near Healesville, took place. Here are the memories from 'Polana' ...

polana camp
Zofia Dublaszewska Source: SBS/Dariusz Buchowiecki


polana camp
Source: SBS/Dariusz Buchowiecki


