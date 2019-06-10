SBS Polish

Memory of Szymon Antoni Meysztowicz

SBS Polish

Szymon Antoni Meysztowicz

In memory of Szymon Antoni Meysztowicz Source: Michael Meysztowicz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2019 at 1:09pm, updated 15 June 2019 at 1:18pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Poland, George Luk-Kozika, recalls a long-time friend, also Polish Community in Melbourne activist, former pilot of the 305-squadron RAF fighter, Szymon Antoni Meysztowicz, who died on 31May 2019, at the age 102.

Published 10 June 2019 at 1:09pm, updated 15 June 2019 at 1:18pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...