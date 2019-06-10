In memory of Szymon Antoni Meysztowicz Source: Michael Meysztowicz
Published 10 June 2019 at 1:09pm, updated 15 June 2019 at 1:18pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Poland, George Luk-Kozika, recalls a long-time friend, also Polish Community in Melbourne activist, former pilot of the 305-squadron RAF fighter, Szymon Antoni Meysztowicz, who died on 31May 2019, at the age 102.
