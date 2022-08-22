Mental health in Australia

zdwoei psychiczne australijczykow - NACA
Australian women and young people are experiencing an increase in mental health disorders. Source: Getty
Published 22 August 2022 at 6:33pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Over 8 million Australians have experienced mental issues at some point in their lives, making nervous system disease the most commonly diagnosed disease in Australia. For the first time in more than a decade, the Australian Bureau of Statistics publishes vital information, precise figures on how many Australians have mental health problems… and how many are asking for help.
