SBS Polish

Mental health in Australia

SBS Polish

Portrait of man with his head in his hands

Australian women and young people are experiencing an increase in mental health disorders. Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2022 at 6:33pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Over 8 million Australians have experienced mental issues at some point in their lives, making nervous system disease the most commonly diagnosed disease in Australia. For the first time in more than a decade, the Australian Bureau of Statistics publishes vital information, precise figures on how many Australians have mental health problems… and how many are asking for help.

Published 22 August 2022 at 6:33pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
zdwoei psychiczne australijczykow - NACA
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022