SBS Polish

Merry Christmas to All

SBS Polish

Christmas

Source: MorgueFile

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 December 2019 at 4:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Wishing all the listeners a happy Christmas spiritual leaders: The head of Polish Catholic Mission in Australia and NZ Fr. Tadeusz Przybylak and Jesuit priest Fr. Mariusz Han; and leaders of Polish diaspora organizations in Australia: the President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in NSW Adam Gajkowski and the President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in Victoria Marian Pawlik.

Published 25 December 2019 at 4:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...