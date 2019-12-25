Merry Christmas to All

Source: MorgueFile
Published 25 December 2019 at 4:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Wishing all the listeners a happy Christmas spiritual leaders: The head of Polish Catholic Mission in Australia and NZ Fr. Tadeusz Przybylak and Jesuit priest Fr. Mariusz Han; and leaders of Polish diaspora organizations in Australia: the President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in NSW Adam Gajkowski and the President of the Federation of Polish Organizations in Victoria Marian Pawlik.
