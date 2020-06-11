MH17 Murder Trial Resumes

Boudewijn van Eijck (R) and Sabine ten Doesschate, defence lawyers of MH17 suspect Oleg Pulatov, Source: AFP
Published 11 June 2020 at 10:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Four men, three Russians and a Ukrainian, have been charged over the killing of 298 passengers on board Malaysia airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The crucial role that Australian detectives played in investigation into the downing of the plane has been revealed in court in The Netherlands.
