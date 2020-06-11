SBS Polish

MH17 Murder Trial Resumes

SBS Polish

mh17 oleg pulatov

Boudewijn van Eijck (R) and Sabine ten Doesschate, defence lawyers of MH17 suspect Oleg Pulatov, Source: AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 June 2020 at 10:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Four men, three Russians and a Ukrainian, have been charged over the killing of 298 passengers on board Malaysia airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The crucial role that Australian detectives played in investigation into the downing of the plane has been revealed in court in The Netherlands.

Published 11 June 2020 at 10:50pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amelia Dunn
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...