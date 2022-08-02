SBS Polish

"Miasto 44" i "Powstanie Warszawskie" - movies review

SBS Polish

Powstanie Warszawskie

Source: Wikipedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 August 2022 at 2:33pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

The director of the films is Jan Komasa. "Miasto 44" tells about the love of two young people, their feelings are put to the test when the Warsaw Uprising breaks out on August 1, 1944. The second film, "Warsaw Uprising", is a feature film entirely composed of documentary archives recorded by two young reporters in August 1944. Both images are available on the Youtube channel.

Published 2 August 2022 at 2:33pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022