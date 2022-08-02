"Miasto 44" i "Powstanie Warszawskie" - movies review

Source: Wikipedia
Published 2 August 2022 at 2:33pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The director of the films is Jan Komasa. "Miasto 44" tells about the love of two young people, their feelings are put to the test when the Warsaw Uprising breaks out on August 1, 1944. The second film, "Warsaw Uprising", is a feature film entirely composed of documentary archives recorded by two young reporters in August 1944. Both images are available on the Youtube channel.
