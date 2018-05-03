Migrants improve Australian living standards, government study finds

Asian Women at Work drumming group perform at the Sydney International Women's Day March ,2018. Source: AAP
A new study shows skilled migrants add to Australia's wealth, and do not live on welfare or rob local workers of jobs. The report is by the Treasury and the Department of Home Affairs, and follows calls to reduce Australia's immigration intake.
