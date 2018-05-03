SBS Polish

Migrants improve Australian living standards, government study finds

Asian Women at Work drumming group perform part in the Sydney International Women's Day March 'Stop the Silence! End the Violence!' in Sydney, Saturday, March 10, 2018. (AAP Image/Ben Rushton) NO ARCHIVING

Asian Women at Work drumming group perform at the Sydney International Women's Day March ,2018. Source: AAP

Published 3 May 2018 at 2:55pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:52am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Matt Connellan
Available in other languages

A new study shows skilled migrants add to Australia's wealth, and do not live on welfare or rob local workers of jobs. The report is by the Treasury and the Department of Home Affairs, and follows calls to reduce Australia's immigration intake.

