Military conflict over Taiwan - how and when?

The People's Liberation Army marks its 70th anniversary in 2019 (Getty Images)

Suav cov tub rog the People's Liberation Army Source: Getty Images

Published 21 April 2021 at 4:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Lucy Murray
Military conflict between the United States and China is growing in likelihood and could be a very real possibility in the next 5 to 10 years, says former defence minister Christopher Pyne. He suggests the trigger that would pull the United States and Australia into conflict, is Chinese forces entering Taiwan.

