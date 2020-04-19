Mobile application 'Covid -19'

Coronavirus application Source: SBS
Published 19 April 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Naveen Razik, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says the app could be a 'fundamental weapon' in the virus fight, but privacy advocates are concerned about proposed increases in government surveillance.
Published 19 April 2020 at 4:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:21pm
By Naveen Razik, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share