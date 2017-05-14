Mother of Year 2017
Teresa Solarska with her family Source: SBS
Published 14 May 2017 at 4:48pm, updated 14 May 2017 at 5:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Teresa Solarski received the title "Mother of the Year 2017".The Association of Poles from eastern suburbs of Melbourne, announced an award during the Mother`s Ball at the Polish House "Syrena" in Rowville.
