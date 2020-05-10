Mother's Day in Australia

I love you mom Source: happy-mothers-day.com
Published 10 May 2020 at 4:33pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Bogumiła Mally-Łońska and Teresa Solarska, 'Mothers of the Year' 2015/17 share memories of their mothers . This is an archival recording .... Best wishes to all mothers from the Polish Porgram at SBS !
