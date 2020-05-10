SBS Polish

Mother's Day in Australia

SBS Polish

I love you mom

I love you mom Source: happy-mothers-day.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2020 at 4:33pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bogumiła Mally-Łońska and Teresa Solarska, 'Mothers of the Year' 2015/17 share memories of their mothers . This is an archival recording .... Best wishes to all mothers from the Polish Porgram at SBS !

Published 10 May 2020 at 4:33pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 4:36pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...