"Mother's Eyes" ...

Anna Jonne Burns

Anna Jonne Burns with her book 'Resilience' Source: Fot.Anna Jonne Burns

Published 12 December 2021 at 4:36pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:31pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Anna Jonne Burns, author of the book "Resilience" shares a story, how fragments of her book were translated into Polish and included in the script of the play "Mother's Eyes" in the project "Teatr na Faktach" at the Institute of Jerzy Grotowski in Wrocław.

