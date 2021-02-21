SBS Polish

'Mountain Odyssey' ... clean up the mountains

Górska Odyseja

Przemek Przybylski podczas akcji 'Górska Odyseja' Source: P.Przybylski

Published 21 February 2021 at 5:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Przemek Przybylski
Przemek Przybylski talks about the ecological campaign 'Mountain Odyssey'. Participants travel and clean up Polish mountains from the Bieszczady Mountains to the Jizera Mountains. They march from January to October 2021.

