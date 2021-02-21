'Mountain Odyssey' ... clean up the mountains

Przemek Przybylski podczas akcji 'Górska Odyseja' Source: P.Przybylski
Published 21 February 2021 at 5:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Przemek Przybylski
Source: SBS
Przemek Przybylski talks about the ecological campaign 'Mountain Odyssey'. Participants travel and clean up Polish mountains from the Bieszczady Mountains to the Jizera Mountains. They march from January to October 2021.
Published 21 February 2021 at 5:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Przemek Przybylski
Source: SBS
Share