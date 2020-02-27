SBS Polish

Movie Review: 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

SBS Polish

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from "A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood." Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood was chosen by Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year. For his performance, Hanks was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

Published 27 February 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...