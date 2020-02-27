Movie Review: 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from "A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood." Source: AAP
Published 27 February 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood was chosen by Time magazine as one of the ten best films of the year. For his performance, Hanks was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.
Published 27 February 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share