Movie review: Aladdin

Film Aladdin Source: Walt Disney Pictures
Published 30 June 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:28pm
By E.Chylewska, J.Borkowska Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful genie.
Published 30 June 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:28pm
By E.Chylewska, J.Borkowska Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share