SBS Polish

Movie review: Aladdin

SBS Polish

aladdin

Film Aladdin Source: Walt Disney Pictures

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:28pm
By E.Chylewska, J.Borkowska Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful genie.

Published 30 June 2019 at 3:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:28pm
By E.Chylewska, J.Borkowska Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...