SBS Polish

Movie review: 'All is true'

SBS Polish

'All is true'

Dame Judi Dench as Anne Shakespeare, Kenneth Branagh as William Shakespeare, Lydia Wilson as Susanna Hall and Kathryn Wilder as Judith Shakespeare. Source: AAP Image/PA Photo/Sony Pictures Releasing

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2019 at 3:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:42pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela CHylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare.

Published 31 May 2019 at 3:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:42pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela CHylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...