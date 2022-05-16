Movie review - "Back then"

Source: www.krycha.com
Published 16 May 2022 at 3:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
A prequel to the box office hit and numerous awarded "These Daughters of Mine", a humorous return to the charms of the Polish People's Republic! With an excellent cast and directed by Kinga Dębska. The movie will be screened during Polish Film Festival in Sydney on Saturday, 28 May at 7 pm in Ritz Cinemas.
Published 16 May 2022 at 3:42pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share